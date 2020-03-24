Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,308 Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Grand Canyon Education worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $4.76 on Tuesday, hitting $66.43. 5,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,705. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12-month low of $57.89 and a 12-month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

