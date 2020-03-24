Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,829 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,829 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Yeti worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Yeti by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Yeti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Yeti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Yeti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yeti in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yeti news, SVP Robert O. Murdock sold 25,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $906,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $359,174,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,507,384 shares of company stock worth $398,477,348. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. 13,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,504. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $38.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.80.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The company had revenue of $297.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Yeti’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on YETI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Yeti from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yeti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.34.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

