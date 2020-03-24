Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,736 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Insperity worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 200,337 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,564. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.03 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $144.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In other news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 1,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.75.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

