Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 32,305 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 972,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,261,000 after purchasing an additional 533,321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,349,000 after purchasing an additional 457,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,594,000 after purchasing an additional 269,236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 453,232 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after purchasing an additional 144,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 114,116 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $7.14 on Tuesday, hitting $78.22. 26,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,136. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $147.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

