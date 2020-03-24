Loki Market Cap Achieves $11.63 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003744 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Loki has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and $8,645.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loki has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,652.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.02094692 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.18 or 0.03369981 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00604373 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.67 or 0.00701607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00075872 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00025641 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00486043 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015018 BTC.

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 46,679,615 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official website is loki.network. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

