Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Lookers (LON:LOOK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lookers in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 64.60 ($0.85).

Shares of Lookers stock traded up GBX 0.36 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 11.94 ($0.16). 3,802,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 million and a P/E ratio of 1.68. Lookers has a 1-year low of GBX 11 ($0.14) and a 1-year high of GBX 103.80 ($1.37). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 40.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Lookers

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

