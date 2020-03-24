Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 11,698 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 786.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Allstate by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,609,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,908,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,478,000 after purchasing an additional 269,058 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,521,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,502,000 after purchasing an additional 367,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,848,000 after purchasing an additional 117,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,407,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. Allstate Corp has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

