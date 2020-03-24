Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 15,558 Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1,529.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,551,670,000 after buying an additional 463,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,061,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $719,873,000 after purchasing an additional 672,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,518,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $628,449,000 after purchasing an additional 99,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a PE ratio of 107.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average is $137.14.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.64.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

