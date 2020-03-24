Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,328 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 238.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 33,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,245,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.0% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last three months, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

AbbVie stock opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.11. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.55 and a 12 month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

