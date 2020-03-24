Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,253 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,986,000 after acquiring an additional 453,621 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,550,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,865,000 after acquiring an additional 342,381 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $26,758,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,079,000 after acquiring an additional 267,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,135,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after acquiring an additional 241,770 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.88. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day moving average of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.70%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,484.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.