Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 46.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,234 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

NYSE:OMC opened at $48.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $85.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

