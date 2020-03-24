Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,530 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.56.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

