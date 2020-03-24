Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $2.19 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,656 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 89,059 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in HP were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after buying an additional 11,505,770 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $205,500,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,654,894 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $95,658,000 after buying an additional 3,318,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $45,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

In other news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $13.70 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.47.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.