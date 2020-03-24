Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,476.1% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 335,779 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HD opened at $162.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.70. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Home Depot from $251.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

