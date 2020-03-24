Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 38,288 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1,945.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 89,079 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 62,539 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after buying an additional 34,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,729,347 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $223,201,000 after buying an additional 287,341 shares during the last quarter. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.69.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $49.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.04. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

