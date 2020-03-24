Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 685.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after buying an additional 344,420 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nike stock opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

