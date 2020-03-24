Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 5,080 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 2,189.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after buying an additional 167,355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Humana by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 808,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Humana from $457.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.00.

HUM opened at $214.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.47. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $384.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

