Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 55,191 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 633.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,191 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $160.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

