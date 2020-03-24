Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 6,451 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,434.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,671,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Lam Research by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,044,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,480,000 after purchasing an additional 205,665 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 638,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,777,000 after purchasing an additional 31,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $192.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 13,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.78, for a total value of $3,852,830.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,076. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.48.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

