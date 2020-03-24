Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 587.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,025,000 after acquiring an additional 205,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,489,000 after acquiring an additional 212,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 361,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,418,000 after acquiring an additional 199,573 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 223,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,153,000 after acquiring an additional 70,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Shares of OLED stock opened at $111.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.11 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.27.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

OLED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.45.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $154.25 per share, with a total value of $99,491.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.