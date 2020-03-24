Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1,134.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $42.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.43.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

