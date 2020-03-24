Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,813 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in AES were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in AES by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AES by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AES by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,389 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AES by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,844,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,605,000 after purchasing an additional 761,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in AES during the third quarter valued at $8,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski acquired 9,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $104,657.77. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. AES Corp has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.01.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

