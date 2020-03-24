Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 10,841 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.93.

Shares of HON stock opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.35 and its 200 day moving average is $170.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

