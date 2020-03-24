Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 16,296 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,402 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 16,296 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Target were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Target by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.05.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $96.69 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $70.03 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $49,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

