Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 21,850 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,850 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

NYSE:ETN opened at $57.77 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.