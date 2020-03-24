Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 22,633 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,633 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 47.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.