Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 23,041 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,041 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Progressive from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Progressive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Progressive from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.44.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 91,166 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,400.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,203 shares of company stock worth $1,865,255. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PGR opened at $66.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average is $74.90.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

