Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 28,868 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,868 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,759 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

GILD opened at $72.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

