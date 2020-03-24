Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 39,311 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 39,311 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $230,270,000 after buying an additional 4,318,890 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,338,000 after buying an additional 1,332,737 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 342.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,347,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,938,000 after buying an additional 1,042,854 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,760,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,203,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,831,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,655,000 after buying an additional 765,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.39%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $2,897,390.00. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,113,700 shares of company stock worth $26,612,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

