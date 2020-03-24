Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 40,415 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,415 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,976,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,760,000 after purchasing an additional 554,242 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Metlife by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,682,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,693,000 after purchasing an additional 765,110 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Metlife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 88,853 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,980,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,957,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,482 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of Metlife stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $732,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MET opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

