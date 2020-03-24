Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 43,900 Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. GQ Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in CVR Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $55.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 5.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.43%.

CVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

CVR Energy Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.