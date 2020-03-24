Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 6,594 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after buying an additional 494,761 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,646,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,380,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 569.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 351,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,077,000 after buying an additional 299,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down from $360.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.81.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $193.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.66. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

