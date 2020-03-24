Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes $1.83 Million Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,227,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,200,000 after acquiring an additional 265,441 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 365,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,989,000 after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 3,298,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $207,404,000 after acquiring an additional 293,985 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

