Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Trims Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,234 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.