Loop Capital Trims Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Target Price to

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Loop Capital from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AAN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.90.

Shares of AAN stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 36,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,724. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79. Aaron’s has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $78.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aaron’s will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Aaron’s by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aaron’s Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

