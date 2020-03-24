Loopring (LRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.18 Million

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $28.18 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Loopring token can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Tokenomy and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.43 or 0.02598082 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 69.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00185712 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00033314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00034349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Loopring Token Profile

Loopring’s genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,813,985 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,024,621,206 tokens. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/@loopring. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

Loopring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, OTCBTC, YoBit, IDAX, CoinExchange, Tokenomy, OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bitbns, Gate.io, Bithumb, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.