Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LPX. Stephens downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.54.

LPX stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.45 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,856.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at $130,544.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

