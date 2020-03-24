Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 157,482 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth about $10,996,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 210,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,139,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 53,445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Lowe’s Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

LOW opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.59. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.