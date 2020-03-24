LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4,051.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,714 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $5,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $97.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

LPLA opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.42.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In related news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

