Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 89.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 570,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Lululemon Athletica worth $15,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,911 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 134.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.61.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $15.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,439. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $266.20. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

