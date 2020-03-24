Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $210.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close.

LULU has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.61.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $20.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $192.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,910,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,645. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.25 and its 200 day moving average is $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $266.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

