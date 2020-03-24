Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target Cut to C$9.50

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price decreased by Haywood Securities from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Lundin Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of LUG traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.28. 504,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.02 and a 12-month high of C$13.49. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.64.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$787,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,214,247.50. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$1,818,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,404,951.92.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

