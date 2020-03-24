Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -1.00

News articles about Lundin Petroleum (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lundin Petroleum earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Lundin Petroleum stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.41. Lundin Petroleum has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lundin Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Lundin Petroleum Company Profile

Lundin Petroleum AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved plus probable reserves of 745.4 million barrels of oil equivalent. Lundin Petroleum AB (publ) was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

