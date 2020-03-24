Lympo Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, Lympo has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $15,607.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, IDEX, Gate.io and HADAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lympo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.12 or 0.02624173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00184794 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034370 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 81.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000172 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. Lympo’s official message board is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, HADAX, Kucoin, Allbit, Fatbtc, Ethfinex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lympo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lympo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.