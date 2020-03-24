M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $744.53 Million

Brokerages expect M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) to post $744.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $750.20 million and the lowest is $739.10 million. M.D.C. reported sales of $664.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full-year sales of $3.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America downgraded M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $19.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.93. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

In related news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $58,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 89.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

