Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) EVP Purchases $79,900.00 in Stock

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) EVP Kenneth Volk purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,846.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MAC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,878,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,219,962. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. Macerich Co has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $44.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.75 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Macerich from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,257,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,450,000 after buying an additional 515,016 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,039,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,672,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,488,000 after buying an additional 366,432 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,107,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,738,000 after buying an additional 259,643 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macerich during the 4th quarter worth about $40,883,000.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

