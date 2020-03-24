Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MDGL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.17.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

MDGL opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $60.86 and a fifty-two week high of $145.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.80 and its 200 day moving average is $91.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.13). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $11,712,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,291,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,697,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,038,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

