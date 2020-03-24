Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Purchases $61,000.00 in Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Raymond Michael Neff acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00.

Maiden stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 568,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Maiden had a negative net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $57.97 million for the quarter.

MHLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Maiden in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Maiden by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 650,720 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maiden by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 225,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. 27.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

