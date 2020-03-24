Maker (MKR) Market Capitalization Achieves $276.58 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, Maker has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $275.80 or 0.04194434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bibox and Kucoin. Maker has a market cap of $276.58 million and $4.24 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00051204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00066290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00037043 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015212 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011182 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,002,805 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, IDEX, Radar Relay, HitBTC, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, BitMart, Bibox, OasisDEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Kucoin, Kyber Network and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

