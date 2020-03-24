Man Group plc Acquires 363,626 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 254.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,626 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 0.6% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Man Group plc owned 0.38% of Humana worth $185,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $428,129,000 after purchasing an additional 841,298 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Humana by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after acquiring an additional 791,163 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 1,216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth $46,481,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Humana by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,413,000 after acquiring an additional 130,192 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $17.28 on Tuesday, hitting $231.71. The company had a trading volume of 932,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,239. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.47. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $384.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

